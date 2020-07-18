Russia reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late April
Reuters 2 hrs ago
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 5,635 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, its lowest daily rise since April 23, pushing its national tally to 818,120, the fourth largest in the world.
In a daily readout, the official coronavirus taskforce said 85 people had died over the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 13,354.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
Video: U.S. Jobless Claims Show First Increase Since March (Bloomberg)
Replay Video
UP NEXT
-
Former Google Female Employees Seek Class-Action StatusJul.24 -- In this Bloomberg Equality segment, four former employees of Google are trying to get a court to pass a class-action lawsuit. It would allow the four women to represent more than 10,000 peers in a gender pay disparity suit against the company. Bloomberg’s Jennifer Zabasajja discusses the suit on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe.”Bloomberg
-
Indian Online Insurance Platform Policybazaar Plans IPOJul.24 -- Yashish Dahiya, co-founder and chief executive officer of Policybazaar, an Indian online insurance platform that counts SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund, Tiger Global Management and Tencent Holdings Ltd. among its largest backers, discusses his growth strategy. Policybazaar aims to go public in 2021 at a valuation north of $3.5 billion, potentially becoming the first of India’s mega-startups to debut as its digital economy booms. Dahiya seaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."Bloomberg
-
NYC Must Lure Residents Back, Governor Cuomo SaysJul.23 -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the coronavirus has driven people and businesses from New York City, and "we have to get them back." He speaks at a press briefing. (Excerpt)Bloomberg
1
Cancel
HD
HQ
SD
LO
What to watch next
-
U.S. Jobless Claims Show First Increase Since MarchBloomberg 2:13
-
Former Google Female Employees Seek Class-Action Status
-
Indian Online Insurance Platform Policybazaar Plans IPO
-
NYC Must Lure Residents Back, Governor Cuomo Says
-
Why SPACs Are Becoming More Popular Than Ever
-
Verizon Business CEO Erwin: Not If, But When for Cyber Attacks
-
Mark Mobius on Gold: 'Buy Now and Continue to Buy'
-
Why TikTok Is Target of So Much U.S. Scrutiny
-
Business Travel Is Almost Non-Existent, Says Southwest Airlines CEO
-
Dollar Weakness Trend Is Gaining Strength: State Street’s Loh
-
Absolutely No Guarantee Antibodies Will Work: UCL’s Rohn
-
Upside Risk to USD/CNH Forecast, SEB's Victorino Says
-
H.K. Restaurants Closing Down Amid Pandemic: Kampery Group
-
Tesla Extends Quarterly Profit Streak
-
How the Pandemic Has Impacted Commercial Real Estate
UP NEXT