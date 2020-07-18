You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.
Previous Next

Russia reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late April

Reuters logo Reuters 2 hrs ago
a man that is standing in the rain: FILE PHOTO: Specialists sanitize an airport near Rostov-on-Don © Reuters/Sergey Pivovarov FILE PHOTO: Specialists sanitize an airport near Rostov-on-Don

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 5,635 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, its lowest daily rise since April 23, pushing its national tally to 818,120, the fourth largest in the world.

In a daily readout, the official coronavirus taskforce said 85 people had died over the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 13,354.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)


Video: U.S. Jobless Claims Show First Increase Since March (Bloomberg)

Replay Video
UP NEXT
1
Cancel
U.S. Jobless Claims Show First Increase Since March
Bloomberg
See more videos
What to watch next
UP NEXT
UP NEXT
Go to MSN Home
AdChoices
AdChoices

View the full site

Reuters
Reuters
View the full site
image beaconimage beaconimage beacon