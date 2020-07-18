Russia reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late April

© Reuters/Sergey Pivovarov FILE PHOTO: Specialists sanitize an airport near Rostov-on-Don

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 5,635 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, its lowest daily rise since April 23, pushing its national tally to 818,120, the fourth largest in the world.

In a daily readout, the official coronavirus taskforce said 85 people had died over the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 13,354.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

