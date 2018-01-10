Russian man drives stolen tank into supermarket before running in to steal bottle of wine
-
A man in Russia has reportedly rammed a stolen tank into a supermarket before climbing through the rubble to steal a bottle of wine.
The armoured vehicle was taken from a motorsport training ground nearby, local media reported, before the man drove it through a forest and into Apatity, a town just south of the Arctic Circle.
Struggling to turn around in a narrow street, the man, whom witnesses said seemed drunk, proceeded to slam the tank into the convenience store's window, according to news agency Hibinform.
He also crushed a Daewoo car parked nearby, images showed.
Footage shared on social media showed the man subsequently got out of the vehicle through its hatch, briefly inspecting the damage, and went into the shop through the broken window.
He was later arrested in possession of a stolen bottle of wine. The shop was not licensed to sell alcohol that early in the morning.
Witnesses visible in the footage did not seemed particularly disturbed by the incident.
“Basically some guy stole an armoured vehicle... and went into a shop to top up his stocks in the morning,” the social media user said, whilst filming the snow-covered scene outside his window.
The man, in his late 20s, did not resist arrest, RIA news agency reported.
Additional reporting by Reuters
