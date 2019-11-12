Santa Clarita school shooting: Gunman opens fire hitting 'at least seven people'
Students evacuate Californian high school after shooter hits 'at least six people'
Donald Tusk tells British voters not to "give up" on stopping Brexit
BBC TWO: Surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital
Police are responding to reports of an "active shooter" at a high school in Santa Clarita, near Los Angeles.
This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated. Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children.— SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019
US reports say 'at least seven' people have been shot and Saugus High School is in lockdown.
The LA County Sheriffs office confirmed on Twitter it is responding to a shooting at the school, and neighbouring schools are also in lockdown.
NBC Los Angeles reports at least seven have been shot, including one victim found in a choir room and others found in a nurse's office.
It reported that aerial footage of the scene shows students with their hands raised being escorted by police officers from the school, which has a roll of around 2,300 pupils.
The Sherriff's officials tweeted that no arrests had been made yet.
The condition of the victims has yet to be confirmed by official sources.
Police said the suspect has been described as an Asian male wearing black clothing.
Undersheriff Tim Murakami tweeted: "Shooter at Saugus HS. Several injured. LASD resources on site and searching for suspect. Will be locking down area schools. Advise residents to shelter in place and report any suspicious activity."
The county sherriffs advised they are locking down all schools in the William S Hart District as a precaution.
We'll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.