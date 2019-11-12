You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.

Santa Clarita school shooting: Gunman opens fire hitting 'at least seven people'

Students evacuate Californian high school after shooter hits 'at least six people'
Police are responding to reports of an "active shooter" at a high school in Santa Clarita, near Los Angeles.

US reports say 'at least seven' people have been shot and Saugus High School is in lockdown.

The LA County Sheriffs office confirmed on Twitter it is responding to a shooting at the school, and neighbouring schools are also in lockdown.

Pictures show the scene outside Saugus High School in Santa Clarita © CBS Pictures show the scene outside Saugus High School in Santa Clarita

NBC Los Angeles reports at least seven have been shot, including one victim found in a choir room and others found in a nurse's office.

It reported that aerial footage of the scene shows students with their hands raised being escorted by police officers from the school, which has a roll of around 2,300 pupils.

The scene outside the school © CBS The scene outside the school

The Sherriff's officials tweeted that no arrests had been made yet.

The condition of the victims has yet to be confirmed by official sources.

A person is moved away from the school on a stretcher as emergency services respond to a shooting © CBS A person is moved away from the school on a stretcher as emergency services respond to a shooting

Police said the suspect has been described as an Asian male wearing black clothing.

Undersheriff Tim Murakami tweeted: "Shooter at Saugus HS. Several injured. LASD resources on site and searching for suspect. Will be locking down area schools. Advise residents to shelter in place and report any suspicious activity."

a plane parked in a parking lot: The school is in Santa Clarita, near Los Angeles © Google Maps The school is in Santa Clarita, near Los Angeles

The county sherriffs advised they are locking down all schools in the William S Hart District as a precaution.

We'll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.     

