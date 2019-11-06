Three theatre performers ‘stabbed on stage’ during show in Saudi Arabia capital

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited

Three members of a theatre group have been stabbed on stage during a live performance in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, according to reports.

Dramatic footage shared on social media appeared to show a man wielding a knife rushing into performers on stage at the King Abdullah Park.

A man has been arrested following the knife attack on Monday, state television reported.

The victims were said to be in a stable condition.

King Abdullah Park in central Riyadh is one of several venues hosting a two-month long entertainment festival as part of government efforts to open up Saudi society and diversify its economy away from oil.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has eased social restrictions and promoted entertainment previously banned in the conservative Muslim kingdom, risking a backlash from religious critics.

The assailant’s identity and motive was not immediately clear but state television Al Ekhbariya described him as an Arab resident.

It said the victims were two men and a woman.

