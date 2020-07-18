Trump says Democrats are like 'Venezuela on steroids' for trying to overturn his travel ban
Donald Trump attacked Democrats on Capitol Hill after they passed the No Ban Act, which would repeal his travel ban towards several Muslim-majority countries, claiming the party has gone "Stone Cold Left - Venezuela on steroids!"
"The Democrats in the House are trying to undo my big win Travel Ban Bill," the president wrote in a tweet on Saturday morning, "which successfully keeps very bad and dangerous people out of our great Country."
"Passed along party lines," he said. "Hopefully, will be DEAD in the Senate! The Dems have gone Stone Cold Left - Venezuela on steroids!"
The No Ban Act, which was not expected to receive a vote in the Republican-led Senate, mainly served as a repudiation of the president’s efforts to impose travel restrictions on Muslim majority countries — a campaign promise he made in 2016, long before the coronavirus pandemic.
-
"Donald Trump tells reporters to 'ask Prince Andrew' about Jeffrey Epstein's 'cesspool' island in 2015"""The Independent
-
"You wish her well?': New anti-Trump ad focuses on his shock comment about Ghislaine Maxwell"""The Independent
-
"AOC responds to non-apology from Congressman who verbally attacked her"""The Independent
-
"President Donald Trump says the US has 'looked at' extending its European travel ban to the UK and Ireland"0:22
-
"Donald Trump tells reporters to 'ask Prince Andrew' about Jeffrey Epstein's 'cesspool' island in 2015"0:38
-
"You wish her well?': New anti-Trump ad focuses on his shock comment about Ghislaine Maxwell"0:30
-
"AOC responds to non-apology from Congressman who verbally attacked her"3:23
-
"Isis 'Beatles' appear to admit contact with US hostage Kayla Mueller before she was killed in Syria"0:14
-
"Liz Cheneyn on questioning the patriotism of Alexander Vindman: 'It is shameful to question their patriotism, their love of this nation'"0:47
-
"Donald Trump repeats 'Person, woman, man, camera, TV'"1:02
-
"Woody Johnson: Boris Johnson and Donald Trump have a 'lot in common'"1:16
-
"Joe Biden says Donald Trump 'first racist president'"0:43
-
"French children jump off building to escape fire"1:38
-
"Trump blames Sun Belt surge of virus on protesters, young drinkers and Mexico"1:52
-
"Trump announces surge of federal officers to Chicago despite outrage over Portland crackdown"0:27
-
"US presidential election may be held under 'martial law' warns Oregon senator"1:36
-
"Space: See stunning timelapse of thunderstorms over US"0:50
-
"Riot police launch pre-dawn raid to clear Occupy City Hall protesters in New York"0:29
-
"US signs $2bn deal to develop coronavirus vaccine"0:40
Still, lawmakers said the measure, which passed mainly along party lines, would put the Democratic-led House of Representatives on the “right side of history” after they said the White House created the ban out of religious discrimination.
Congresswoman Judy Chu (D—CA), who sponsored the No Ban Act, said in a statement after the passing of the bill: “Today, almost three and a half years to the day after President Trump issued his first Muslim Ban, the House of Representatives voted to put us on the right side of history by repealing it completely.”
She added: “This ban never had anything to do with national security; it was always driven by prejudice.”
Republicans who defended the president’s travel restrictions slammed the No Ban Act, including Andy Biggs of Arizona, who said: “This is not a Muslim ban. This is a legitimate travel restriction implemented for the safety of this nation.”
Mr Trump’s decision to implement travel restrictions on several Muslim majority nations faced both legal challenges and major blowback from US society, with massive protests staged at airports across the country during the president’s first year in office.
The administration’s current travel restrictions applied to Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Venezuela and North Korea were later added to the list. Iraq was removed from an initial group of countries to be included in the executive order.
The latest restrictions also suspend visas from Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria and Myanmar.
More from The Independent
-
‘What does Ghislaine Maxwell have on Trump’ asks new attack ad by Lincoln ProjectThe Independent
-
Robert Whittaker vs Darren Till: How to watch UFC Fight Island 3 main event online and on TV tonightThe Independent
-
Robert Whittaker vs Darren Till: What time does UFC Fight Island 3 main event start tonight?The Independent