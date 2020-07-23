Turtle released to sea after months recovering
(Reuters) - Free at last! Taking all the time in the world, a Loggerhead sea turtle ambles slowly back to the ocean and liberty.
Unbothered by the prying eyes of tourists on this deserted Spanish beach, the reptile seems in no rush to head for the waves.
The turtle was rescued in April after it was caught on a fishing line and its flippers were badly damaged.
After recovering from its injuries at a conservation centre for marine life in Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands, it was released on Cofete Beach on Friday.
(Reporting by Graham Keeley, additional reporting by Juan Medina; Editing by Christina Fincher)
