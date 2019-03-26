Ukraine comedian leads presidential election, runoff likely

© The Associated Press Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy, reacts as he responds to a journalist question during a press conference, after the presidential elections in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, March. 31, 2019. Exit polls indicated Zelenskiy would get about 30 percent of the vote, far short of the absolute majority needed to win the first round. Most exit polls said incumbent Petro Poroshenko received the second-biggest support, which would put him and Zelenskiy in a runoff on April 21. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A comedian with no political experience was leading in Ukraine's presidential election on Sunday, an exit poll and minimal early results said, but far short of the absolute majority needed to win outright in the first round .

Th e poll said Volodymyr Zelenskiy garnered the most votes, while incumbent President Petro Poroshenko was in a distant second place closely followed by former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko.

The election was shadowed by allegations of widespread vote buying. Police said they had received more than 2,100 complaints of violations on voting day alone in addition to hundreds of earlier voting fraud claims, including bribery attempts and removing ballots from polling places.

< PREVIOUS SLIDE SLIDE 1 of 3 NEXT SLIDE > A woman holds her ballot before casting at a polling station during the presidential election in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Ukrainians choose from among 39 candidates for a president they hope can guide the country of more than 42 million out of troubles including endemic corruption, a seemingly intractable conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the country's east and a struggling economy. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) © The Associated Press Zelenskiy, who stars in a TV sitcom about a teacher who becomes president after a video of him denouncing corruption goes viral, led the field of 39 candidates with 30.4 percent of the vote, according to an exit poll by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology and the Razumkov public opinion organization. Poroshenko tallied with 17.8 percent support and Tymoshenko had 14.2 percent , it said. The poll claimed a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points. The country's elections commission said that with a little more than 1 percent of the ballots counted, Zelenskiy had 27 percent of the vote. Poroshenko and Tymoshenko each were about 10 percentage points behind. The top two candidates will face off in presidential runoff on April 21. Final results in Sunday's first round are expected to be announced Monday morning. "This is only the first step to a great victory," Zelenskiy told reporters after the exit poll was announced. "Zelenskiy has shown us on the screen what a real president should be like," said voter Tatiana Zinchenko, 30, who cast her ballot for the comedian. "He showed what the state leader should aspire for — fight corruption by deeds, not words, help the poor, control the oligarchs."

< PREVIOUS SLIDE SLIDE 1 of 3 NEXT SLIDE > Baryshevsky Victor, Bishop of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra, casts his ballot at a polling station, during the presidential elections in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, March. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) © The Associated Press Campaign issues in the country of 42 million included Ukraine's endemic corruption, its struggling economy and a seemingly intractable conflict with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine that has killed 13,000 people since 2014. Concern about the election's legitimacy have spiked in recent days after Ukraine's interior minister said his department was "showered" with hundreds of claims that supporters of Poroshenko and Tymoshenko had offered money in exchange for votes.

© The Associated Press A woman prepares to cast her ballot at a polling station during the presidential election in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Voters in Ukraine are casting ballots in a presidential election Sunday after a campaign that produced a comedian with no political experience as the front-runner, and allegations of voter bribery. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Like the popular character he plays, Zelenskiy, 41, made corruption a focus of his candidacy. He proposed a lifetime ban on holding public office for anyone convicted of graft. He also called for direct negotiations with Russia on ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

© The Associated Press A man holds a boy to cast his ballot at a polling station during the presidential election in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Ukrainians choose from among 39 candidates for a president they hope can guide the country of more than 42 million out of troubles including endemic corruption, a seemingly intractable conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the country's east and a struggling economy. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) "A new life, a normal life is starting," Zelenskiy said after casting his ballot in Kiev. "A life without corruption, without bribes." His lack of political experience helped his popularity with voters amid broad disillusionment with the country's political elite. Poroshenko said "I feel no kind of euphoria" after the exit poll results were announced.

< PREVIOUS SLIDE SLIDE 1 of 3 NEXT SLIDE > A woman holds her ballot before casting at a polling station during the presidential election in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Ukrainians choose from among 39 candidates for a president they hope can guide the country of more than 42 million out of troubles including endemic corruption, a seemingly intractable conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the country's east and a struggling economy. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) © The Associated Press "I critically and soberly understand the signal that society gave today to the acting authorities," he said. It is not clear whether he would or could adjust his campaign enough to meet Zelenskiy's challenges over the next three weeks. Poroshenko, 53, a confectionary tycoon when he was elected five years ago, pushed successfully for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to be recognized as self-standing rather than a branch of the Russian church.

© The Associated Press Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gestures as he arrives at a polling station during the presidential election in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Voters in Ukraine are casting ballots in a presidential election Sunday after a campaign that produced a comedian with no political experience as the front-runner and allegations of voter bribery. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) However, he saw approval of his governing sink amid Ukraine's economic woes and a sharp plunge in living standards. Poroshenko campaigned on promises to defeat the rebels in the east and to wrest back control of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014 in a move that has drawn sanctions against Russia from the U.S. and the European Union. Speaking at a polling station Sunday, the president echoed his campaign promises of taking Ukraine into the EU and NATO. The president's priorities persuaded schoolteacher Andriy Hristenko, 46, to vote for him "Poroshenko has done a lot. He created our own church, bravely fought with Moscow and is trying to open the way to the EU and NATO," Hristenko said.

< PREVIOUS SLIDE SLIDE 1 of 3 NEXT SLIDE > A child looks under a curtain as people cast their ballots at a polling station during the presidential election in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Voters in Ukraine are casting ballots in a presidential election Sunday after a campaign that produced a comedian with no political experience as the front-runner and allegations of voter bribery. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) © The Associated Press Ukraine's former prime minister, Tymoshenko, shaped her message around the economic distress of millions in the country. "Ukraine has sunk into poverty and corruption during the last five years, but every Ukrainian can put an end to it now," she said after voting Sunday.

© The Associated Press Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, a candidate for the presidential election, center, holds her ballot for casting at a polling station during the presidential election in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Ukrainians choose from among 39 candidates for a president they hope can guide the country of more than 42 million out of troubles including endemic corruption, a seemingly intractable conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the country's east and a struggling economy. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) During the campaign, Tymoshenko denounced price hikes introduced by Poroshenko as "economic genocide" and promised to reduce prices for household gas by 50 percent within a month of taking office. "I don't need a bright future in 50 years," said Olha Suhiy, a 58-year-old cook. "I want hot water and heating to cost less tomorrow." A military embezzlement scheme that allegedly involved top Poroshenko associates as well as a factory controlled by the president dogged Poroshenko before the election. Ultra-right activists shadowed him throughout the campaign, demanding the jailing of the president's associates accused in the scandal.

< PREVIOUS SLIDE SLIDE 1 of 3 NEXT SLIDE > An Ukrainian government soldier exits a cabin in a tent using as a polling station during the president elections in Kurakhove, near a contact line not far from Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Ukrainians choose from among 39 candidates for a president they hope can guide the country of more than 42 million out of troubles including endemic corruption, a seemingly intractable conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the country's east and a struggling economy. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) © The Associated Press Zelenskiy and Tymoshenko both used the alleged embezzlement to take hits at Poroshenko, who shot back at his rivals. He described them as puppets of a self-exiled billionaire businessman Igor Kolomoyskyi, charges that Zelenskiy and Tymoshenko denied. Many political observers have described the presidential election as a battle between Poroshenko and Kolomoyskyi.

© The Associated Press A woman fills her ballot at a polling station during the presidential election in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Ukrainians choose from among 39 candidates for a president they hope can guide the country of more than 42 million out of troubles including endemic corruption, a seemingly intractable conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the country's east and a struggling economy. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Both the president and the comedian relied on an arsenal of media outlets under their control to exchange blows. Just days before the election, the TV channel Kolomoyskyi owns aired a new season of the "Servant of the People" TV series in which Zelenskiy stars as Ukraine's leader.