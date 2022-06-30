You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.
Woman pours gasoline over man and sets him on fire in California park

The Independent logo The Independent 2 hrs ago Kate Gill
A woman douses a man with gasoline as he sits in a Californian park before setting him on fire.

Sanger Police Department officers found the man with severe burns to the upper half of his body in a park near Fresno on Thursday, July 7.

Surveillance footage allegedly captures Patricia Castillo, 48, throwing gasoline over the man as he sits on the grass.

While he attempts to back away from her, Castillo places a lighter close to his shirt, instantly engulfing him in flames.

The man is expected to recover from his injuries.

