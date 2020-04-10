Coronavirus: Newborn babies given mini face shields to protect against Covid-19 at Bangkok hospital
Hospitals in Thailand are equipping newborn babies with plastic face shields to help protect them against coronavirus.
Nurses at the Praram 9 Hospital in Bangkok have been pictured holding the masked babies in a maternity ward.
Another hospital in Samut Prakarn province has adopted the same measure.
“We have extra protection measures for little ones and friends, with face shield for newborns. So cute!” Paolo Hospital wrote on its Facebook page.
Thailand reported 50 new coronavirus cases and the death of a 43-year-old woman on Friday.
Of the new cases, 27 are linked to previous infections while eight people are waiting for confirmation of how they caught the disease, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a government spokesman.
Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,473 cases and 33 fatalities.
