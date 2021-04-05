Prairie View A&M President Dr. Ruth Simmons on new initiative for equality

Duration: 03:28

After the death of George Floyd, she created the Ruth J. Simmons Center for Race and Justice on campus. STORY: https://www.khou.com/article/life/people/our-story-our-history/prairie-view-dr-ruth-simmons/285-ad2e7b3a-de5a-4e3a-8343-f90d8a52328d