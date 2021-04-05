HD
HQ
SD
LO
Prairie View A&M President Dr. Ruth Simmons on new initiative for equality
After the death of George Floyd, she created the Ruth J. Simmons Center for Race and Justice on campus. STORY: https://www.khou.com/article/life/people/our-story-our-history/prairie-view-dr-ruth-simmons/285-ad2e7b3a-de5a-4e3a-8343-f90d8a52328d
UP NEXT
UP NEXT
-
Rush block: Students learning from home can opt out of STAAR testingKHOU-TV Houston
-
STAAR testing season has arrived with some big changesKHOU-TV Houston
-
Double mutant COVID variant found in California | Connect the DotsKHOU-TV Houston
-
No, a vaccine passport does not violate HIPAA
-
Issuing An Executive Order To Prohibit Government-Mandated Vaccine Passports
-
I-45 reopens after person is struck and killed early Tuesday | Raw scene videoKHOU-TV Houston
-
Easter tragedy: Pregnant woman shot to death during incident on west Houston road
-
Raw video: Body found dumped behind church on Wallisville Road in east Harris CountyKHOU-TV Houston
-
Trae tha Truth hands out $1,000 to 10 families to help with rentKHOU-TV Houston
-
U.S. vaccinating in record numbers, so why are COVID-19 hospitalizations going up?
-
COVID vaccine is good for at least 6 months but a booster might be needed after thatKHOU-TV Houston
-
Fans outside GRB cheer on Coogs in the Final Four
-
Nutcracker Market is officially open
-
Troy Finner sworn in as Houston's new police chief during ceremony
-
Troy Finner sworn in as Houston Police chiefKHOU-TV Houston