Medicine meets emotion: UCSF COVID expert on his son testing positive

The retweets, likes and comments lit up for hours Saturday after a well-known San Francisco COVID expert posted an extraordinary story on Twitter.

“I’ve been tweeting about COVID for nearly 2 years,” wrote Dr. Bob Wachter, UCSF’s chief of medicine. “But this week it became personal when my 28-year-old younger son got it.”

What followed, in 25 tweets, revealed a kind of wrestling match within Wachter — an internal contest between the data-savvy physician who knew that a young, triple-vaccinated person would probably weather COVID just fine — and as of Sunday that appeared to be the case — and the loving father who felt the pandemic’s pain up close, perhaps for the first time.

With his son’s permission, Wachter described his son as generally healthy but overweight, which put him at “moderately high risk” for COVID. Wachter said his son works in customer service in downtown San Francisco. He is careful. He masks up. And when omicron hit in December and his father urged him to ditch his two-ply cloth mask for the more conservative KN95, he listened.

“I’ve worried that he’d get it from work, or from the bus,” Wachter wrote. “But that’s not how it happened.”

A friend, also fully vaccinated, joined his son Monday night to watch a movie. On Wednesday morning, “he woke up & felt awful.”

His son’s throat felt sore, his cough was dry, and his muscles ached. He had the chills.

“I told him to stay home, drink fluids, and take Tylenol or Advil” Wachter tweeted.

The doctor has been at the forefront of the COVID pandemic since the coronavirus emerged in the U.S. in early 2020. He has emerged as a leader in public education about the disease, its treatment, and its prevention. An internal medicine expert, Wachter was lauded in 2015 as “the most influential physician-executive in the United States,” by Modern Healthcare Magazine.

Yet even he had trouble getting his son a COVID test.

“Local pharmacies were all out of rapid tests,” he wrote. “But I had one set stashed away.”

He masked up with a gold-standard N95, met his son outdoors, and poked a swab up his nose.

His son tested negative.

The doctor said he felt “a little reassured” at the negative result — but wondered if it could be one of the “false-negatives,” he’d heard about with rapid tests.

Still feeling sick, his son was also dubious. So he called the UCSF COVID hotline to see about getting a PCR test — but learned that no appointment was available for four days.

Wachter turned to chicken soup. But, being Wachter, he also tested his son’s oxygen (good) and heart rate (“concerning” at 120 beats per minute).

He called his son the next morning, Thursday, at 9 a.m.

“No answer.”

That’s when the physician dad, who had instructed his son to call if his oxygen level dropped below 95%, gave way to the dad dad.

“I wondered briefly if he’d survived the night,” Wachter tweeted.

“My brain knows the odds of a fully vaxxed young person dying are near-zero,” he wrote. But the battle within had already begun: “Evidence-based medicine meets parental emotion.”

He tried his son again at 10 a.m. and, getting no answer, went to his son’s place and let himself in.

There he found his son, “sleeping… and breathing.”

That morning, his son’s friend tested positive, seeming to clinch the diagnosis for his son. But another test was in order.

This time, Wachter looked at reports that suggested it may not be enough to just swab your nose. He wrote: “Swabbing the throat PLUS nose” works better.

“That’s what we did: a good rub around his tonsils & tongue, and then (same swab - a bit gross) both nostrils.”

They waited the usual 15 minutes and, this time, the dreaded pink line appeared.

“Like millions of other young people, my son had COVID,” Wachter tweeted. “I felt a strange guilt — not entirely rational, but real — for not having protected him.”

Although Wachter knew his son was likely to recover just fine, “when it’s your kid, you freak out a bit.”

In the end — after investigating his son’s prognosis, examining a risk calculator, considering treatments and talking with his son’s doctor — physician dad again gave way to dad dad, and he let it go.

Coming to the end of his tale, he tweeted: “Any lessons?”

The professor answered his own question: “First, thank God for vaccines! Yes, he had COVID, but his vax slashed the odds of a severe case, hospitalization & death.”

Lesson no. 2: “False negative rapid tests in omicron are real, as are shortages of tests & meds.”

And then, the lesson from omicron itself: “Lower your guard & it'll pounce,” he wrote, noting that the illness — and the anxiety — “are miserable.”

Finally, Wachter asked, “Should he have watched movies with his friend?” And answered his own question.

“I think so.”

Still, he wrote, “while Omi is surging, even low risk stuff - things that were safe last mth - may now be risky. Given how quickly this storm may pass, it seems wise to hunker down a bit.”

Wachter on Sunday was back on Twitter with an update: “Thanks, folks, for asking about my son. Better today, though throat's still bad. Many going through far worse.” He said people’s kindness had impressed him. “Grateful to people who offered test kits - we snagged a few so all set.”

