You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.
USA TODAY

Couple take in 80 children needing love, education

Duration: 01:00
Ashok made it his life's mission to help kids get a better education and life. He quit his job and took in 80 children who needed a loving home.

UP NEXT

NOW PLAYING: Trending

Prakash Amritraj et al. posing for a photo

Couple take in 80 children needing love, education

USA TODAY Logo USA TODAY

UP NEXT

image beaconimage beaconimage beacon