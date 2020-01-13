Rihanna One-Ups Everyone at the Airport In Glitter Heels and Sweats

© ROAD - BACKGRID Rihanna landed in JFK wearing a black sweatsuit set with a pair of silver glitter mules.

Everybody has a different idea of "comfy airport clothes." Some like to fly in jeans (I don't know how you do it, people), others in leggings, some in a sweatsuit. The latter is a look I'm actually trying to master—finding the right set is difficult!—but Rihanna seems to have it down. Just days after I spent forever scouring the web for the best sweat sets, photos of the star popped up on my screen. The singer/actress/designer had landed at JFK wearing an all-black sweatsuit with a black fleece jacket.

The outfit was cute, cozy, and casual—well, except for her footwear. In true RiRi fashion, the star dressed up her ensemble with the most glittery silver pair of mules I've ever seen in an airport. She kept one hand in her sweatpants; the other rolled a see-through suitcase packed with bright clothing. Rihanna accessorized with some oversized sunglasses and plenty of glittery baubles.

This isn't the first time RiRi has pulled off airport sweats and heels. Last year, the star wore a similar look, except her shoes were silver Manolo Blahnik kitten heels.

It's clear that Rihanna has a go-to airport outfit, and we stand behind her sweats/heels combination. Check out these similar pairs of mules, which you can wear to the airport and/or to dinner.

