Husband Tells Wife 'It's Me or the Dogs!' Wife Chooses Dogs, Ends 25-Year Marriage
-
Outdoor Gifts for the Outdoorsy Dad for Father's Day 2018With father’s day right around the corner, you may be frantically looking to find the right gift for the man who helped raise you! Well if your dad loves the outdoors, these gifts may be to his liking. For more, here is Zachary Devita.Buzz60
-
The Best Way to Open Plastic PackagingYou can try everything to open these modern plastic packages, and you just can't do it! There must be an easier way. And you know what... there is. I've got tips to open the toughest plastic packages.Money Talks News
-
Four Turtles Released, One Spontaneous RescueOnce the green sea turtles took a whiff of the salty beach air, their flippers flapped like wings on a bird.USA TODAY
-
Outdoor Gifts for the Outdoorsy Dad for Father's Day 2018
-
The Best Way to Open Plastic Packaging
-
Four Turtles Released, One Spontaneous Rescue
-
A Third of Americans Mooch off Their Parents
-
14 dogs reunite with owners after van stolen in California
-
The Surprising Reason Why Millennials Can’t Be Bothered to Go Out
-
The True ‘American Dream’ — It’s Not What You Think
-
This Cat Has Some Very Unusual Friends, Including Lenny the Lizard!
-
Why Is It So Hard to Sleep in the Summer?
-
Making an $8 Air Conditioner
-
Modern Marriage Truths You May Not Realize
-
Crayola Now Has Its Own Makeup Line
-
Kate Spade Found Dead in NYC Apartment from Apparent Suicide
-
Remembering iconic fashion designer Kate SpadeThe Washington post 1:32
-
2002: Kate Spade on her fashion inspiration
-
Lamb Rescued from Rock Ledge After Being Stranded for 4 Days
It’s an ultimatum any animal lover can answer: “It’s me or the dogs.”
That’s the choice Liz Haslam’s husband Mike gave her after 25 years of marriage, reports Express.co.uk.
Haslam chose her numerous canines — and told Mike to leave.
“I haven’t seen or heard from him since. I thought after 25 years, he should know giving up the dogs was not what my intentions were,” she told Express.co.uk.
Haslam was born into an animal-obsessed family. Her mother bred West Highland terriers and her father ran an animal food company.
So when the Suffolk, England, resident married Mike in 1991, she already had a deep devotion to dogs. She turned this passion into her livelihood seven years ago, when she moved with her husband to a house with a half-acre of land and opened a pet boarding business.
This venture eventually evolved to Bedsforbullies, a bull terrier sanctuary Haslam founded to provide care to rescue bull terriers in need of medical or behavioral help until the dogs can find forever homes.
Related Slideshow: 10 Beautiful Pet Friendly Beaches to Visit This Summer
This meant lots of dogs at the Haslam house at all times.
“He’d got to the point where he’d had enough and wanted to slow down. But I wasn’t prepared to give it up. So he decided to go,” Haslam said of her husband.
Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click hereto get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.
Since letting her husband leave 18 months ago, Haslam has not spoken to Mike, even though the former couple has a 22-year-old son. She has expanded the number of dogs she is taking in and has also offered shelter to a homeless man.
“I don’t sit down till 11:30 at night so you can’t just go on holiday. And I can’t turn around and say I am not going to do it any more, it is my responsibility, I took the dogs in I can’t just stop,” Haslam said.
Unfortunately, she will have to take a break from rescuing dogs for now: The animal rescuer says her landlord has given her an eviction notice and she now has to find a new home for herself and the growing number of rescue dogs she is caring for.
Related Video: 15 Reasons Why We Love Dogs (Provided by: Viral Clips Daily)
-
Outdoor Gifts for the Outdoorsy Dad for Father's Day 2018With father’s day right around the corner, you may be frantically looking to find the right gift for the man who helped raise you! Well if your dad loves the outdoors, these gifts may be to his liking. For more, here is Zachary Devita.Buzz60
-
The Best Way to Open Plastic PackagingYou can try everything to open these modern plastic packages, and you just can't do it! There must be an easier way. And you know what... there is. I've got tips to open the toughest plastic packages.Money Talks News
-
Four Turtles Released, One Spontaneous RescueOnce the green sea turtles took a whiff of the salty beach air, their flippers flapped like wings on a bird.USA TODAY
-
Outdoor Gifts for the Outdoorsy Dad for Father's Day 2018
-
The Best Way to Open Plastic Packaging
-
Four Turtles Released, One Spontaneous Rescue
-
A Third of Americans Mooch off Their Parents
-
14 dogs reunite with owners after van stolen in California
-
The Surprising Reason Why Millennials Can’t Be Bothered to Go Out
-
The True ‘American Dream’ — It’s Not What You Think
-
This Cat Has Some Very Unusual Friends, Including Lenny the Lizard!
-
Why Is It So Hard to Sleep in the Summer?
-
Making an $8 Air Conditioner
-
Modern Marriage Truths You May Not Realize
-
Crayola Now Has Its Own Makeup Line
-
Kate Spade Found Dead in NYC Apartment from Apparent Suicide
-
Remembering iconic fashion designer Kate SpadeThe Washington post 1:32
-
2002: Kate Spade on her fashion inspiration
-
Lamb Rescued from Rock Ledge After Being Stranded for 4 Days
More from People
-
Taye Diggs Says Son Walker Is Protective When It Comes to Dating: He 'Doesn't Want Me to Have a Girlfriend'People
-
Younger Stars Molly Bernard & Miriam Shor Spill Season 5 Secrets Including How Many Punches Will Be Thrown!People
-
John Schneider Sentenced to Jail After Failing to Pay Alimony to Estranged Wife: ReportPeople