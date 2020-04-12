Royal Caribbean Cruises co-founder Arne Wilhelmsen dies at 90

© Bloomberg A Royal Caribbean cruise ship sits docked at Cape Liberty Cruise Port in Bayonne, New Jersey on Feb. 7.

(Bloomberg) -- Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen, a founder of Royal Caribbean Cruises and a member of its board of directors for more than 30 years, has died. He was 90.

Wilhelmsen died on Saturday in Palma, Spain, Royal Caribbean said in a statement. It didn’t give a cause of death.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer Richard Fain called Wilhelmsen a visionary of the modern cruise industry, who saw the potential for cruising to become the fastest-growing segment in the vacation business.

“At a time when the rest of the world thought cruising was a niche use for old transatlantic liners, Arne was already seeing glimmers of the growth that was possible,” Fain said. “He had a vision of the modern cruise industry when the ‘industry’ might have been a dozen used ships, total.”

Wilhelmsen earned his MBA at Harvard Business School and worked as a chartering assistant for Norway’s EB Lund & Co. and later as a shipbroker in New York, according to Royal Caribbean. He and joined his family business -- Anders Wilhelmsen & Co AS -- in 1954, before becoming its president in 1961. Royal Caribbean International was founded in 1968, according to the company website.

He was succeeded on the Royal Caribbean board by his son Alex in 2003.

