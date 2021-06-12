Volunteers in India deliver meals to families as COVID-19 crisis rages on

Duration: 02:50

The recent COVID-19 surge in India has been devastating. The virus has caused at least 29 million infections and 363,000 deaths, most of them since mid-April. While new cases are declining, the nation of more than 1 billion people continues to struggle with the societal effects of the virus. In one major city, an army of volunteers is trying to deliver help and hope on three wheels.