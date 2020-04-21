Start Garden awards $300K to small businesses amid coronavirus pandemic
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A startup investment firm has donated $300,000 to 68 small businesses that are feeling the financial strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Start Garden, based in Grand Rapids, received more than 430 applications for funding assistance, the organization said in a news release.
“The need for entrepreneur financial support is unlike anything we’ve ever seen right now,” Darel Ross II, the group’s co-director, said in a statement.
“People think a business owner is taking home the biggest check. Most don’t realize they’re investing that money into their people and business. In the small business and tech startup community, the financial impact of the COVID-19 shut down hits employers and employees alike.”
Businesses that received the funding include restaurants, coffee shops, retailers, technology companies and more.
Start Garden, launched in 2012, kicked off "The 100 Comeback'' initiative on April 7. The application requests totaled more than $5.5 million. Seventy percent of the applications for assistance were for $10,000 or less.
“New business owners frequently pay everyone else before themselves,” Start Garden co-director Paul Moore said in a statement.
“These funds targeted eliminating that problem for an entrepreneur as they spend the next few months navigating the daily changing landscape of how to make a comeback.”
Eighty-eight percent of the applicants told Start Garden their household income is less than $60,000.
The 68 businesses that received funding run the gamut including:
5F Ventures, LLC
AgHelp
Any Colour You Like Treats LLC
Arebelo & Associates
Art Caribbean Fusion Cuisine
Aztech
Bare All LLC
BattleGR
Blackbird RSVP
Break Room Therapy
Bryan Esler Photo
Chez Olga LLC
CNN Cleaning, LLC
Daddy's Dough Cookies
Dime & Regal
Edgerow Property Management
El Globo Restaurant
El Granjero Mexican Grill
Emonae Korean BBQ
EverythingAB
Flip Dog Yoga
Germination Labs
Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club
Graped Out
Guelaguetza Designs
Irie Kitchen
Jose Abreu Graphic Studio, antiguamente Koren Graphic Design*
KOKI
La Casa del Pollo Loco
Lawnbot
Life Addicts Studio
Lindo Mexico Restaurante Mexicano
Little Space Studio
Littlebird, That Earlybird, Kingfisher
Love's Ice Cream & Chocolate
Luxe Artisan Preserves
Matt Everitt Productions
Michigan Clinical & Therapeutic Massage
Michigan House Creative
Mindset Meals
Mosbys Popcorn
Muse GR
New Valley Landscape LLC
Noble Strong Training LLC
Old World Olive Co.
Pack Elephant
PhotoUp
Polished Nail Bar & Spa
Pottery Lane
Rising Grinds Cafe
Rogers Wealth Management Services, LLC
RYE Venue Management LLC DBA The Lit GR
SlothWerks LLC
Soldadera Coffee LLC
Sparkle All The Time
Supreme Focus Ent (Dj Composition)
Sympl.
Tacos el Cunado
The Comedy Project
The G-1:27 Collection
The Hot Spot Metal Studio
The Wisdom Center LLC
United Freedom Painting LLC
VIVE MICHIGAN Magazine
Wallway Technologies & Women in Tech with Ariana Podcast
Wear Your Curls
Wimage, LLC
Wormies
