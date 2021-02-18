Beyoncé Providing Financial Assistance to Texas Residents amid Winter Storm
Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation, Adidas and Houston disaster relief organization Bread of Life teamed up to provide relief to Texans in need amid Winter Storm Uri.
Texas residents and people in states affected by the storms are able to apply using their Disaster Relief Assistance Application Form for up to $1,000.
People can also donate to Bread of Life to provide further assistance to those in need.
"We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm," a tweet posted by BeyGOOD said.
Visit @BreadoflifeH for more information on assistance.
We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm. pic.twitter.com/Tqpf7kxmij— BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) February 19, 2021
Video: Some power restored in Texas but water woes persist (Associated Press)
RELATED: Winter Storm Uri Has Left Texas in Crisis: Here's How You Can Help
The winter storm has left millions of Texas residents without electricity and heat for several days.
Across the U.S. there have been at least 47 deaths as a result of the snowstorm, according USA Today, and poor conditions for animals due to the frigid temperatures and lack of infrastructure to resolve the crisis in a swift manner.
Texas residents are also suffering from a food and water shortage during this state of emergency.
RELATED VIDEO: Millions of Texans Are Without Power as State Is Hit by Unprecedented Winter Storm
Texas governor Greg Abbott warned residents on Thursday — millions of whom are without clean drinking water and/or power — to brace for the freezing temperatures to continue at least through the weekend, according to the New York Times.
"We are not yet out of this, but we're closer to this challenge being behind us," he said. "We will not stop until normalcy is restored to your lives."
