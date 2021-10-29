Cedar Hill High School Band Marches Into Spotlight
NBC Dallas 4 days ago
The Cedar Hill High School Red Army marching band is making major waves by winning the inaugural US Bands Show Up and Show Out On The Hill at Prairie View A&M University over the weekend.
The 204 band members, along with the color guard and Cedar Hill Highsteppers Dance Team, won first place and also won in the categories of Overall Music, Best Dance Team Auxiliary, Best Winds and Best Drumline.
The contest also allowed seniors to audition for the iconic Prairie View A&M band.
By beating out six other bands, the Red Army band will advance to a national competition.
NBC Dallas