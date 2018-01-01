Georgia Police Officer Saves Choking Baby in Dashcam Footage
-
A baby who was turning blue from choking is back safely in her grandmother’s arms thanks to a Georgia police officer who knew exactly what to do.
Sergeant Nick St. Onge of the Marietta Police Department was on duty earlier this month when he responded to a call about an infant who had stopped breathing after taking a bottle.
“During my drive there, I’m reviewing in my head the CPR training I’ve received,” St. Onge told InsideEdition.com. “What am I going to do when I get there? I’m kind of developing a mindset, a game plan for how I envision things going.”
St. Onge, who has been with the police department for nearly five years, said he was trained in CPR during his nine years as an active duty Marine. He was re-certified through the police department but never thought he'd have to use the skills to save a life.
But the moment he arrived on the scene and was handed 2-month-old Zeona, who was barely responsive, he knew immediately what to do.
“The training I had just kicked in, and I just went to work,” he said. “I started doing back blows and chest compressions.”
Several minutes later, he heard the baby let out a small cry.
It was “just this half cry from the baby, who up until that point hadn’t made a sound,” he said. “Right as the fire department was pulling up and EMS was pulling up, the baby started coming back around and started to cry a little more.”
The infant is recovering well from the ordeal, and St. Onge said it was all thanks to the fire department, emergency responders, and Zeona's grandmother, Kianna Dorsey, who remained surprisingly calm during the incident.
“She really kept everybody calm, and she was very calm herself,” he said.
St. Onge also took the opportunity to remind everyone to get CPR training.
“It doesn’t take a whole lot of time, it’s probably the easiest training you can receive and I hope you never have to use it,” St. Onge said. “But it’s better to have that knowledge and have that training and not have to use it than to not have that training and be placed in the situation where you have to have it.”
