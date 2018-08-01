9-Year-Old Girl Raises Thousands For the Homeless Selling Her Delicious Cupcakes

Bentlee Martinez is baking her way into hearts all over, and she’s doing it one cupcake at a time.



The nine-year-old Idaho girl was on vacation in Florida when she met a homeless family. Her mom Stephanie told Radio.com that it changed her life.

"She started out doing this to make money to take our family on a trip to Florida," says Stephanie. "Then we met a homeless family and it changed her forever. She wants to be able to change their lives for the better and she hopes that she can help as many people as possible."

Since then, Bentlee has been baking up a storm to help make money for the homeless in her town, and has already raised over $2,000.

With the money, she makes care packs to hand out to those in need -- with each pack filled with love, just like her cupcakes that her customers can't seem to get enough of!

Though Bentlee isn't sure if she wants to be a baker when she’s older, she’s already made quite a name for herself.

Whatever this caring kid chooses to do with her life, we know it’s going to be something really special -- and super sweet!