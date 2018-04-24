A man tried to jump off a Detroit overpass. Then 13 truckers saved him.

© @mspmetrodet/Twitter Semi trucks block a suicide attempt in Detroit early Tuesday morning on April 24, 2018.

DETROIT -- While you were sleeping, a unique act of heroism took place overnight along I-696 in metro Detroit.

A line of 13 trucks with assistance from Michigan State Police, created a wall on the I-696 freeway near the Coolidge exit to prevent a man from jumping off the overpass.

Chris Harrison, who claims to have been part of the "trucker wall" in a Facebook post on the Twisted Truckers page, said the act of heroism took place between 1 and 3 a.m. Tuesday, starting with one truck.

Harrison, in replying to other Facebook users, said the cops waved 6 or 7 of the truckers through on the eastbound side of the freeway, then did the same thing on the westbound side.

This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/RBAlCIXT1o — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 24, 2018

Take a look at this photo to see the finished result.

Due to the joint effort, the man was reportedly talked down from the edge.

Harrison said the highway patrolman walked to each truck, shook the truckers hand and thanked each member for their contribution.

If you or a loved one is experiencing distress and/or depression, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline immediately at 1-800-273-8255, available 24 hours a day.

