Adorable Dog Provides Much-Needed Support for Boston Marathon Runners During Rain-Soaked Race

A cute dog provided some encouragement for runners during an exceptionally soggy Boston Marathon while he sat on the sidelines.

Rich Powers, the owner of Spencer the dog, posted a video of the lovable canine, clad in a rain jacket and holding two flags in his mouth with the words "Boston Strong" written on them.

“We were there to motivate and judging by the faces we saw running, it was a success,” Powers told InsideEdition.com. 

One runner screamed, "I love him!" as she passed by the therapy dog.

The video of the adorable moment has since gone viral on Facebook with more than 2,000 shares.

