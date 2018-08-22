Back to School with Dignity program donates school supplies to kids in need

< PREVIOUS SLIDE SLIDE 1 of 3 NEXT SLIDE > From left, Lisa Culhane and Christina Ho of Orange and Rockland Utilities helps Shalin Mayancela pick out a book bag at People to People in West Nyack Aug. 22, 2018. Orange and Rockland Utilities donated $10,000 toward People to People's Back to School with Dignity program, where backpacks are filled with school supplies for children from low-income households. © Carucha L. Meuse/The Journal News

Back to School with Dignity is a People to People program that provides backpacks filled with grade-appropriate school supplies to nearly 2,000 children from low-income families to assure that they have the tools they need to start school successfully.

Financial grants from Orange and Rockland Utilities, Flaregas Corporation and Clarkstown Retired Teachers provide the funds necessary to purchase backpacks and school supplies. Organizations including Pfizer, Morgan Stanley, Temple Beth Sholom, Town of Clarkstown and many others to support Back to School with Dignity. In addition, hundreds of individuals donate new school supplies or make a financial contribution.

People to People allocates nearly $94,000 in funding and other resources to assure the success of the program. Contributions of new school supplies — including backpacks, binders, calculators and two-pocket folders — and financial donations are still needed.

School supplies can be dropped off at People to People, 121 West Nyack Road in Nanuet, on Monday through Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Financial contributions can be made by going to www.peopletopeopleinc.org.