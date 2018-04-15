Black bear cubs rescued by Virginia trooper after mother killed in crash
FOX News 15 hrs ago
Two black bear cubs have their full lives ahead of them thanks to the help of a Virginia State Trooper on Thursday.
The law enforcement agency said Trooper DH Cepelnik rescued the cubs after their mother was struck and killed by a vehicle in Franklin County, located south of Roanoke.
Cepelnik was "#JustDoingHisJob" when he rescued the two small animals, police posted on Twitter.
The two cubs are now safe and sound, and are receiving care at the Wildlife Center of Virginia.
