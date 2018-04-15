You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.

Black bear cubs rescued by Virginia trooper after mother killed in crash

FOX News 15 hrs ago
a person riding a bear © Provided by Fox News

Two black bear cubs have their full lives ahead of them thanks to the help of a Virginia State Trooper on Thursday.

The law enforcement agency said Trooper DH Cepelnik rescued the cubs after their mother was struck and killed by a vehicle in Franklin County, located south of Roanoke. 

Cepelnik was "#JustDoingHisJob" when he rescued the two small animals, police posted on Twitter.

The two cubs are now safe and sound, and are receiving care at the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

