Black bear cubs rescued by Virginia trooper after mother killed in crash

Two black bear cubs have their full lives ahead of them thanks to the help of a Virginia State Trooper on Thursday.

The law enforcement agency said Trooper DH Cepelnik rescued the cubs after their mother was struck and killed by a vehicle in Franklin County, located south of Roanoke.

Cepelnik was "#JustDoingHisJob" when he rescued the two small animals, police posted on Twitter.

The two cubs are now safe and sound, and are receiving care at the Wildlife Center of Virginia.