Blue Springs police make sure one 8-year-old has a fantastic first day of school

Students in the Blue Springs School District headed back to class on Wednesday. One student at James Lewis Elementary had a great first day thanks to some Blue Springs police officers.

For Brecken Simmons, the day started like a lot of other third graders'. He stood outside Wednesday morning waiting for the bus.

Brecken's summer was spent making national headlines. He started with a lemonade stand - proceeds from that stand went to the Blue Springs Police Department as a way to say thank you.

"They keep us safe, they do whatever they can to keep us safe from other things," Brecken said.

His small stand made a big profit - $3,494. But it made an even bigger impact.

"One kid with a lemonade stand has brought an entire community, an entire metro, and a lot of the entire country together to support the efforts police officers do," said Sgt. Jeff Sargent.

So those police officers decided to give back to Brecken.

Instead of catching the bus, he got to hitch a ride in the Blue Springs Police Department D.A.R.E. Mustang.

Rolling through Blue Springs in the special ride, Brecken was as happy as an 8-year-old could be.

"This feels so special," he said.

When James Lewis Elementary School was in sight - Brecken got to flip on the lights and siren. He was dropped off in the coolest car in the carpool.

What a way to start a school year.

Through all of this, Brecken has been fighting a stage two brain tumor.

The Blue Springs Police Department says they'll be with him every step of the way in his fight.

