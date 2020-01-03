Central Florida couple pays off $7,600 in schoolkids’ lunch debts

© Ann Hermes/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images File photo of school lunch A Melbourne attorney and his wife wrote a check for more than $7,600 to erase the school lunch debt for at least 4,000 meals at Brevard County schools, according to news reports.

Michael and Roma Kahn made the donation through the Lunch Angels program, which was created to help low-income families, Florida Today reported.

Roma Kahn told the newspaper that got the idea for the holiday gift after she read about lunch debts at other school districts.

She said she'd had no idea what a widespread issue it was.

Although each meal costs less than $2, even that can be too much for struggling families.

Read more at Florida Today.