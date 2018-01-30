Community raises money to send bus driver to Super Bowl
Associated Press 16 hrs ago
Replay Video
UP NEXT
-
Fact-checking Trump's SOTU claimsCNN's Tom Foreman fact-checks several claims made by President Trump during his first State of the Union address.CNN
-
Trump's first State of the Union in 150 secondsPresident Donald Trump made his first State of the Union address. Take a look at the major highlights from his 80-minute address.NBC News
-
Key Takeaways from Trump's First SOTUPresident Trump gave his first State of the Union address before Congress on Tuesday night. WSJ's Gerald F. Seib gives us three key takeaways from the event. Photo: GettyThe Wall Street Journal
1
Cancel
HD
HQ
SD
LO
What to watch next
-
Fact-checking Trump's SOTU claims
-
Trump's first State of the Union in 150 seconds
-
Key Takeaways from Trump's First SOTU
-
Joe Kennedy Tells Dreamers: ‘We Will Fight For You’, In Response To Trump’s SOTU
-
Pentagon clamps down on public info about war in Afghanistan
-
76 Immigrants, Including Children, Packed into Tractor-Trailer: Border Patrol
-
N. Korea to parade long-range missiles
-
First Lady Melania’s Spa Trip Cost Taxpayers $64,000
-
More Than 1,000 University of Chicago Alumni Want to Give Bannon The Boot
-
Schiff: Transparency only goes so far for GOP
-
Mnuchcin says there will be Russian sanctions
-
US releases video of Russian fighter jet buzzing Navy plane
-
Hawaii false missile alert blamed on human error
-
Who is Little Jacob?
-
4 Missing After Fire Guts Cleveland Home
-
Man dies by getting sucked into MRI. How can this happen?
UP NEXT
Video courtesy of Radio.com
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — A New Jersey community has raised enough money to send a beloved school bus driver and die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan to the Super Bowl.
A group of parents and students surprised Gary Kelmer with the present when he pulled up to the last stop on his bus route on Monday in Mount Laurel.
Parents Amy and Izaak Smith wanted to raise money as a way to thank "Mr. Gary" for his daily kindness. They raised more than $5,000 in just a few days on the fundraising site GoFundMe to send Kelmer and his wife to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.
The Smiths purchased tickets, airfare and personalized jerseys for the couple.
A stunned Kelmer on Monday called it a "special dream come true" and exclaimed "I'm ecstatic."
More in News
-
Trump calls for unity, but pushes GOP agenda in State of the Union speechThe Washington Post
-
Winners and losers from Trump's State of the Union addressThe Washington Post
-
Skywatchers in western North America will see moon turn red in rare eclipseReuters
-
State of the Union: 6 takeaways from Donald Trump speechCNN
-
Fact checking Trump's claims in his State of Union addressAssociated Press
-
Analysis: Trump Can Sell an Improved Economy, but Not HimselfThe New York Times