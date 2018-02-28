Couple who love the outdoors donate 204 acres of forestland

© Getty Images/Steve Dunwell New Hampshire

GROTON, N.H. — A couple who hike, hunt, and cross-country ski in a New Hampshire forest has bought a 204-acre parcel nearby and donated it to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests.

Pamela and John McPherson bought a cabin in 1992 in Groton, near the Forest Society's Cockermouth Forest. When the land came up for sale recently, they decided to act on it.

John McPherson said his family has enjoyed the forest and its trails to the top of Bald Knob and Crosby Mountain for decades. He said those memories and the family's love of the outdoors prompted them to act when the land became available, and ensure it wasn't developed.

The land is densely forested and hilly, with small streams running into Punch Brook and the Cockermouth River.