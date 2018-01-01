Girls Turn Store Closing Into Animal Shelter Donation Event
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Helping the community and loving animals isn’t anything new for 12-year-olds Kennady, Delaney and Maggie. Last month the trio decided to turn a negative into a positive and wound up with a hefty donation to the Foothills Animal Shelter.
“Together we pulled off a pretty good fundraiser,” said Kennady.
The Golden Mill Feed Supply store was closing up shop, but on the last Saturday in April there was one final sale.
“We heard the story of a guy who bought a whole rack of collars and donated it (to Foothills Animal Shelter) and the idea sprouted from that good deed,” said Kennady, “We wanted to get the community involved so we hosted a drive on the day of their blowout sale.”
The girls posted up outside the Golden Mill for a few hours, but they didn’t know how successful they’d be.
“We asked them, ‘When you go inside do you want to buy something and put it in our little donation box?’ A lot of them bought something,” said Delaney.
“I was very surprised like I thought there was only going to be a few people but almost every single person that came there to buy pet supplies… they donated something,” said Maggie.
The girls raised $150, more than 300 cans of wet food and 15 bags of dry food for both dogs and cats. People also bought many more toys and treats. It was such a haul it filled two cars.
“The whole back was filled and we had to walk home because there was no room for us,” Kennady said. “It was kind of a win-win for everyone. The people felt good about it too.”
The girls dropped off their donations earlier this month at the Foothills Animal Shelter.
“Every animal that is a pet should have a loving and caring home,” Maggie said.
“It made me feel proud that I got to be a part of it and help a bunch of animals,” Delaney said. “I feel the need to take all of them home because when I grow up I want to be a vet.”
The girls are planning their next way to help the community, but don’t have any solid plans yet.
The Foothills Animal Shelter relies on community support to keep operating.
