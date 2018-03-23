How a 9-year-old and her bottle caps created a playground of inclusion

FORT WAYNE, IN -- It all started with a drawing.

Third grader Sammie Vance drew a comic strip about loneliness and inclusion. She drew “buddy benches” for kids who are alone at recess.

“If somebody’s lonely or if they’re new to the school and they don’t have anybody to play with, they can sit on the bench,” the 9-year-old explained. “If other people see them on the bench, they’ll come up to them and ask them to play. And they can play together.”

Sammie made her comic strip a reality.

Along with her mom, Heidi, and other kids from Haley Elementary School, Sammie collected plastic caps at school and around the community. Each bench requires 400 lbs. of recycled plastic to create.

© USA TODAY Sammie Vance

Sammie worked tirelessly to collect enough plastic caps to have three benches made for her school, with enough left over to donate to other schools.

The benches are already a huge success at Haley Elementary. Teachers and students watch the bench to make sure no one sits there for long. They ensure a new friend is on the way.

Sammie received a Certificate of Excellence from Mayor Tom Henry. One day, Sammie hopes to run for his position.

But no one is prouder of Sammie than her mom: “I just can’t stop smiling when I think about it.”

