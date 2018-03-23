How a 9-year-old and her bottle caps created a playground of inclusion
-
Gun Violence Victims Head to DC for MarchThe March for Our Lives is expected to bring over 500,000 to the capital Saturday. Among them will be students from Florida, Chicago gun violence victims who are now counselors, and a surgeon who sometimes sees multiple gunshot victims a day. (March 23)Associated Press
-
Parkland survivors, up close and personalThe rally for gun control “needed to happen some way or another. I hate how it happened…but we need to make good out of it,” Parkland survivor Diego Pfeiffer told Reuters ahead of Washington’s March For Our Lives. Jillian Kitchener reports.Reuters America
-
Trump to sign spending bill into law, despite veto threatHours after he threatened to veto, President Trump said he will sign the omnibus spending bill into law, averting a government shutdown.The Washington post
-
Gun Violence Victims Head to DC for March
-
Parkland survivors, up close and personal
-
Trump to sign spending bill into law, despite veto threatThe Washington post 2:12
-
Police: Family Of 4 From Iowa Found Dead In MexicoCBS Dallas 0:33
-
Three Killed And Officer Injured In French Hostage StandoffCBS SF Bay Area 1:23
-
Girl Shot In The Head At Md. High School Dies After Being Taken Off Life SupportCBS Baltimore 1:25
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle send out wedding invitations
-
Could Throwing Rocks Stop a School Shooter?
-
Trump Continues to Shake Up the Administration
-
Congress Approves $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill
-
How to work out like 'Notorious RBG'The Washington post 1:32
-
Mandalay Bay releases footage of Las Vegas gunman
-
How a series of deadly Russian apartment bombings in 1999 led to Putin's rise to power
-
New details about Austin bombing suspect's cellphone statement
-
Teen Wounded In School Shooting 'Brain Dead'; To Be Taken Off Life SupportCBS Baltimore 0:38
-
Stoneman Douglas students featured on cover of TIME magazine
FORT WAYNE, IN -- It all started with a drawing.
Third grader Sammie Vance drew a comic strip about loneliness and inclusion. She drew “buddy benches” for kids who are alone at recess.
“If somebody’s lonely or if they’re new to the school and they don’t have anybody to play with, they can sit on the bench,” the 9-year-old explained. “If other people see them on the bench, they’ll come up to them and ask them to play. And they can play together.”
Sammie made her comic strip a reality.
Along with her mom, Heidi, and other kids from Haley Elementary School, Sammie collected plastic caps at school and around the community. Each bench requires 400 lbs. of recycled plastic to create.
Sammie worked tirelessly to collect enough plastic caps to have three benches made for her school, with enough left over to donate to other schools.
The benches are already a huge success at Haley Elementary. Teachers and students watch the bench to make sure no one sits there for long. They ensure a new friend is on the way.
Sammie received a Certificate of Excellence from Mayor Tom Henry. One day, Sammie hopes to run for his position.
But no one is prouder of Sammie than her mom: “I just can’t stop smiling when I think about it.”
How about a little more happiness? Join us to get the best of Humankind in your inbox. We always have something good to share.
Microsoft Store Offers - Sponsored
More From USA TODAY
-
Kansas waterpark operators indicted on criminal charges in child's deathUSA TODAY
-
Could throwing rocks stop a school shooter?USA TODAY
-
Here's why you'll see evil eye gloves at the March for Our LivesUSA TODAY