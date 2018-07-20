Louisiana teens help foster kids headed back to school

© Provided by Hearst Television, Inc.

Most high school students look forward to the summer as a time to kick back and enjoy the vacation. But a couple of Northshore juniors have done anything but rest.

Two young ladies decided to reach out and touch students their own age, foster kids they don't even know. What they have done is quickly becoming a movement.

"A lot of times people fundraise for foster babies and they tend to overlook the teens," Lucy Vanderbrook said.

She and her friend Kate Tournillon will be juniors this fall at Christ Episcopal School in Covington. They've started an effort they call "Kindness for Everybody." Their goal is to supply backpacks filled with necessities to as many foster teens as they can. Certainly there are school supplies, but the backpacks contain so much more, including personal items, soap, towels, socks, water bottles and even candy.

So far, they've collected 28 backpacks destined for young people their own age who may have already seen their share of challenge.

"We could reach out and help people who are less fortunate and maybe need that help instead of just sitting around watching Netflix," Tournillon said.

The girls joined forces with a nonprofit called Grant's Gift. Already helping special-needs children, the organization wanted to reach out to foster children. Mike Delahoussaye founded Grant's Gift, named after his own son.

"One person, two people, a group can make a difference, and giving back is very important," Delahoussaye said. "It's important that teenagers understand that they can make a difference."

Kim Winston Bigler helps foster children through James Store House. She says when Lucy and Kate began putting the backpacks together, their efforts became something more. In concert with the state, Bigler and James Store House will distribute the backpacks to the foster teens who need them most.

"That's a movement," Bigler said. "Those are two girls creating a movement because they saw a need, identified with it somehow and wanted to meet the need."

Most importantly, each backpack contains a personal note from Lucy and Kate. They want to make sure that whoever gets the backpack knows there's a little love inside as well.

"It's really important to know that even if you don't know the person personally that there's somebody who cares about you," Vanderbrook said.

"If you really want to change something or you want to help someone, you can. You just have to do it and go for it," Tournillon said.

These girls did, and now the movement is "in the bag."

Keep up with local news, weather and current events with the WDSU app here. Sign up for our email newsletters to get breaking news right in your inbox. Click here to sign up!

READ MORE:Northshore teens help foster kids headed back to school

CHECK OUT WDSU:Get all the New Orleans news you need. With the latest New Orleans weather, sports and stories from around the state, WDSU is your news leader.