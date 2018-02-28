You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.
People leaving gloves, scarves for homeless in this town

All across the city of Bristol, England, people are leaving hats, gloves and scarves in public places. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost.

