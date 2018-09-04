'Planet Prances' dances across US to fight modern slavery

© Provided by CNN

If you traveled on Route 66 in the western US this summer, there's a chance you caught a glimpse of a man dancing along in a neon tutu and headband, waving to passersby.

That was Ben Hammond, the self-proclaimed "Planet Prancer," who has made it his mission to boogie every step from California to New York City.

He's raising funds for Anti-Slavery International, a UK-based charity fighting human trafficking around the globe.

© courtesy Ben Hammond/planet prancer

More on modern-day slavery

"In terms of why dancing -- or prancing ... I felt it was a really good symbol of the freedom that I have," 40-year-old Hammond told CNN. "When I'm dancing and I'm dancing free, I feel free, so why not take that and take that message out into the world?"

Four-year mission

Hammond began his journey in April after saving enough money to travel from his home in London to the United States, and securing lodging with charitable hosts or discounted motels.

© Planet Prancer planet prancer 3

The full-time teacher and lecturer can only progress during his vacation time, making this a long-term endurance dancing feat.

The dedicated Brit finished more than 1,200 kilometers on the first chunk of his trip before returning back to London last week.

"Next summer the most I can hope to achieve is to get halfway through the United States, so in all honesty it's going to take me about four years to get from beginning to end. But I'm committed to this and I'm going to give it a go, all I've got," Hammond said. Read:

Teaching children about human trafficking

Along the way, he has found that people are more often curious than cautious of his eccentric mission, some sharing their own stories about how they've been impacted by human trafficking.

"Lots of people said be safe, be safe, (there are) lots of people out there that aren't going to support you and things," said Hammond. "But I've actually seen none of that -- everyone has been so friendly and so warm and so supportive that I'm really excited to come back and take my next dancing steps through America!"

40 million people in slavery

Grooving to music he blasts from a small stereo and carrying his supplies in a flag-adorned buggy that he named "Barbara," Hammond logs anywhere from 14 to 60 kilometers per day, depending on terrain.

In other words, he often "dances" the length of a standard marathon each day, for weeks, tracking his progress on his website.

But this isn't his first cross-country dancing trek. In 2012 and 2013, he danced from the top to the bottom of Great Britain.

"After that, I asked myself, where do I take it next? And I thought why not take this message of freedom to the land of the free? So America it is," he said.

Hammond has raised more than $6,000 for Anti-Slavery International, quickly closing in on his goal.

In a statement, an Anti-Slavery International spokesperson said of Hammond: "With an estimated 40 million people in slavery across the world, we urgently need to build a modern abolition movement that will end it for good. With supporters like Ben, we are confident that we will succeed sooner rather than later."

Read: Want to help survivors of child sex trafficking? Stop using these terms

For the Planet Prancer, his challenge has another mission as well. "It's to make a difference to individual people's lives who are trapped in slavery, but also to the people I meet along the way," he said.

"I want to show them that life doesn't have to be lived in a box; you can do these kind of crazy, slightly wacky things. It's OK, and it actually really enriches life to have a go at the challenges that are out there."