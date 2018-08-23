You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.

Police officer who breastfed a crying baby rewarded with a promotion in Argentina

USA TODAY logo USA TODAY 11 hrs ago Joel Shannon

An Argentinian police officer received a promotion after a photo of her breastfeeding a baby in distress was shared widely on social media.

a screenshot of a social media post with text and people in the background: Argentinian police officer Celeste Ayala is praised by Cristian Ritondo, the security minister of Buenos Aires province, in a tweet after she breastfed a baby in need while in uniform. © Screen capture of a tweet by Cristian Ritondo Argentinian police officer Celeste Ayala is praised by Cristian Ritondo, the security minister of Buenos Aires province, in a tweet after she breastfed a baby in need while in uniform.

The officer helped rescue six siblings on Aug. 14 from poor conditions at their home near Buenos Aires, The New York Times reports. The uniformed officer, Celeste Ayala, aided a crying baby boy by breastfeeding him at a hospital with the staff's permission, the publication reports.

Ayala stepped in to help the malnourished child as hospital staff were unable to immediately aid him, the Daily Mail reports.

Her action calmed the baby, who is about seven-months-old, the Times reports. Ayala is also the mother of a 16-month-old girl. 

A photo of the moment was captured by a friend and posted to Facebook as a salute to Ayala's "great gesture of love," according to the Independent.

That post praised Ayala for acting quickly to help the baby and has been shared more than 100,000 times.

Related Facebook post

Shared from Facebook

The minister of security for the Province of Buenos Aires has promoted Ayala to sergeant, the Times reports.

In an Aug. 17 tweet, Cristian Ritondo praised Ayala.

"We wanted to thank [her] in person for that gesture of spontaneous love that managed to calm the baby's cry," the Independent quotes Ritondo. 

He said Ayala represents "the police we're proud of, the police we want."

David Hogg (2-L), 18, a survivor of the Valentine's Day 2018 Parkland shooting and a resident of Parkland, Fla., is joined by Manuel Oliver (R), 50, father of murdered Parkland shooting victim Joaiquim Oliver, at a youth march to protest gun violence, in Worcester, Mass., on Aug, 23, 2018. More than 50 youth activists prepared to march 50 miles to the Smith & Wesson's headquarters in Springfield, Mass., to stress their call on the gun manufacturer to stop manufacturing all weapons outlawed under Massachusetts' 2004 Assault Weapons Ban and to make a $5 million donation toward researching gun violence.
Go to MSN Home
AdChoices

Microsoft Store Offers - Sponsored

AdChoices

More From USA TODAY

USA TODAY
USA TODAY
View the full site
image beaconimage beaconimage beacon