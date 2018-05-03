Random Acts of Kindness: Alert store employee retrieves lost purse

© Provided by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Readers of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette share stories of random acts of kindness.

Purses have changed over the years. When I was young in Scotland, my purses carried my lipstick, powder, a cigarette case and lighter. Later, they grew into enormous pieces of baggage and carried everything.

Today, our purses have become smaller, but they carry our lives in them — our plastic lives.

I set out for Giant Eagle in Bridgeville with my deep pink mini-purse. After filling the shopping cart with blue plastic bags, I pt them in my car and dutifully parked the cart in the cart parking lot. I missed seeing my purse on the passenger seat. Panicked, I returned to the store and inquired if a deep pink mini-purse had been handed in. I was told no.

When I got home — a 10-story condo building — I could not get in because my plastic security card was in the purse.

I parked my car in the garage and wheeled my groceries into the building. I sat down on a chair by a little fountain and waited for someone to let me in.

I called Giant Eagle and asked them to call me if the purse was found.A bagger at the store named Nurudeen found it in a shopping cart and took it into the office.

Why don’t we hear more about the good people in this world? Thank you, Nurudeen. You are a good, honest man, and that is the best compliment I can give anyone.

Deep pink mini-purse, you are very pretty and very useful with compartments for credit cards, doctor and insurance cards, and a compartment for my beloved plastic security card that allows me into my own home and denies me entrance if I do not have it.

I will leave you at home now.

THERESE McKENZIE, Bridgeville

These ‘angels’ make daily contributions

Typically during Lent and Easter, you will find many folks willing to help others. We call them angels.

I actually have six of them and I have them all year and most every day. I am 80 years old and can still pretty much fend for myself, but my angels always want to help when I need them.

First, I have Liz, who makes sure all the neighbors’ newspapers are put up against their garage doors. I have my cousin, Peppy, who always looks out for me. I recently fell and sprained my ankle and I have Pat and Norb who come when I call.

Last, but not least, I have Ed and Madaline. They both shoveled my driveway and steps all winter long.

A year ago, I lost one angel, Jeanie, whom I had been friends with for 73 years. Since then, I am going to appreciate all the ones I have left. I feel like the luckiest person in the world to have this many angels.

LOIS NEWMAN, Ross

Thanks to those who helped at Big Lots

Several weeks ago, my husband and I were shopping at Big Lots. When we came out of the store, his knee buckled on him and down he went.

He just missed hitting his head on a pile of hard merchandise. He wasn’t hurt, but he couldn’t get up.

Some women who were going into the store got a man there to help. He and another man plus two policemen helped my husband to our truck.

I just wanted to thank everyone involved. We will pass it on.

BETH COULTER, White Oak

Has someone done you right? Send your Random Act of Kindness to page2@post-gazette.com, or write to Portfolio, Post-Gazette, 358 North Shore Drive, Suite 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.