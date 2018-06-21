Service dog gets own photo in middle school's yearbook

© Courtesy: pressconnects.com

VESTAL, N.Y. — A service dog has his own photo in an upstate New York middle school's yearbook.

Oscer accompanies 14-year-old Hudson Golebiewski to the Vestal Middle School. The eighth-grader is autistic.

Like the other students, the golden retriever was photographed against a gray background and was placed in the book next to Hudson.

Assistant principal Ashley McKenna initiated the idea of including Oscer's picture.

Hudson's mother, Bethany Golebiewski, tells the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin she's happy Oscer has been a part of her son's journey.

Hudson says he was happy when he saw Oscer's photo in the yearbook.

