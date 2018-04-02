You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.
UP NEXT
Why Hungary is looking more and more like Russia

Teen battling cancer is crowned honorary prom queen

Duration: 00:47
Jenna Bodiford has been battling cancer but hasn't let the rigorous treatment schedule stop her from living her life.

PLAYLIST

More from Radio.com

image beaconimage beaconimage beacon