This Month’s Good News

By John Harrington

There is an old newspaper maxim that says, “If it bleeds, it leads,” which means bad news sells newspapers. This belief goes back at least to the turn of the 20th century, when lurid stories about the plight of the poor and newly arrived immigrants were exploited to sell newspapers.

That notion of what sells newspapers might help to explain why people today think they are being bombarded with bad news. The difference now and 100 years ago is the profusion of media on print, telecommunications and digital platforms. The 24-hour news cycle gives us little respite from terrorist attacks, weather catastrophes or some tragedy anywhere in the world.

But there is good news out there, and 24/7 Wall St. is here to report the best news of the month. To compile our list we used information from media outlets such as BBC.com, CNN.com, theweek.com, as well as websites that focus on reporting inspiring news like positivenews.com and thegoodnewsreport.com.

Good news comes in many varieties. One of the most uplifting stories so far this month was the rescue of the youth soccer team in Thailand. There were also feel-good stories about a hero dog who prevented a snake attack on its owner; a bank that restored stolen funds to the account of one of the nation’s oldest military veterans; and a young woman who saved her boyfriend’s life after he was struck by lightning.. Then there were truly good news items such as the fact that the world’s largest coral reef is no longer endangered and that a method developed by a 23-year-old woman can break down recyclable plastic into valuable liquid.

Stories like these are the kind of items newspapers used to dismiss as mawkish “puff pieces” and did not consider them serious journalism. Yet if social media has taught us anything, it is that there is an audience for good news. Positive News is a United Kingdom-based magazine and online news organization focused on reporting inspiring stories from all over the world.

The legacy media has taken notice of the attention these stories are receiving and is devoting more time and resources and applying more rigorous reporting standards to note the good works of everyday people. There are sound business reasons for the media to do so. Media mogul Arianna Huffington has said content about good news on the Huffington Post is more likely to be shared than other stories. Newspapers such as The New York Times offer a good news of the week newsletter to subscribers.

There is also the belief that people are thirsting for good news because studies have found that Facebook and other social media make people feel isolated. That zeal for good news suggests people are searching for an affirmation of the human spirit.