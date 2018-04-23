A Marine colonel took us behind the scenes of the intense annual military drills where US troops train in Jordan amid explosions and gunfire

By Ben Brimelow

US and Jordanian soldiers are currently in the middle of the annual Eager Lion training exercise, an 11-day exercise involving more than 1,500 US sailors and 1,800 US Marines.

The troops train in urban, mountain, and desert environments, and practice everything from marksmanship to artillery strikes. One of the highlights of the exercise is the chance to drill at Jordan's special forces training center - the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Centre - which is carved out of a mountain and has everything the most elite soldiers in the world need

"It is a very unique opportunity," Col. Farrell J. Sullivan, the Commanding Officer of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, told Business Insider. "It's not everyday that you get to integrate with a partner force to this extent."

