Kushner slams Palestinians for acting 'hysterical and stupid' after snubbing his Bahrain conference
Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, blasted the Palestinian leadership for acting “hysterical and stupid” after refusing to participate in the peace conference in Bahrain.
Kushner, who heads the Trump administration’s efforts to find a solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, made the comment Wednesday during a conference call, Axios reported.
JARED KUSHNER SAYS SUCCESSFUL MIDEAST PEACE PLAN WILL BE ‘IRAN’S WORST NIGHTMARE’
He said that Palestinian officials also made a “strategic mistake” by not participating in the conference in Bahrain a week ago, attended by officials and business leaders across the Arab world, where he unveiled the economics part of the peace plan.
“The door is always open for the Palestinian leadership. ... If they stop saying crazy things and engage, they will see there is an opportunity here,” Kushner said. “We respect President Abbas and we believe he wants to make peace, and we want to give him the opportunity to try and do it.”
-
WH seeking executive order on citizenship questionPresident Trump is exploring using an executive order to move forward with the battle over the 2020 census question.ABC News
-
Dad describes terrifying moment drone spotted shark near his children: Get the kids out of the water!Professional photographer Dan Watson said he wanted to use the drone to get a fun picture of his children in the Florida surf.FOX News
-
Firework show goes wrong after malfunctionA Fourth of July firework show in Texas took an unexpected turn after a malfunction set off numerous fireworks at the same time.CNN
-
Jared Kushner says successful Mideast peace plan will be ‘Iran’s worst nightmare’
-
WH seeking executive order on citizenship question
-
Dad describes terrifying moment drone spotted shark near his children: Get the kids out of the water!
-
Firework show goes wrong after malfunction
-
Justice Department still fighting for citizenship question on Census
-
Trump says Continental Army 'took over the airports' in the Revolutionary War
-
Fact check: Trump says census must count citizens to determine Congressional representation. That's wrong.
-
The busing debate between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, explained
-
Multiple deaths in Kaiyuan tornado
-
Cleanup on National Mall after July 4th events
-
Enforcer of Philippine drug war defends police killing of toddler
-
Congressman says he's quitting Republican Party
-
Police say Mackenzie Lueck's remains found in canyon 80 miles north of Salt Lake City
-
Viking-era 'boat graves' discovered in Sweden
-
Scientists test compound that could kill "superbugs"
-
Trump says Continental Army 'took over the airports' in the Revolutionary War
The proposed economic development plan aims to raise $50 billion for the Palestinian economy and offers “an ambitious, achievable vision and framework for a prosperous future for the Palestinian people and the region,” Axios reported.
TRUMP’S MIDEAST PEACE PLAN HINGES ON $50B INVESTMENT, OFFERS PALESTINIANS DEAL OF ‘THE CENTURY’
The White House likened the deal to a Marshall Plan for Palestinians and said it was an “opportunity of the century.”
The $50 billion would be raised with $15 billion in grants, $25 billion in low-interest loans and $11 billion in private capital.
The U.S. will consider making a large investment to the funding, along with other countries, but everything is contingent on the agreement of a good governance mechanism. The hope is that the money can’t be siphoned off by corrupt politicians or be misappropriated and given to the families of terrorists – a tactic used openly by the Palestinians.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Meanwhile, the political part of the peace plan, which will likely be met with controversy, was reportedly pushed back and it remains unclear when exactly it will be released.
More From FOX News
-
Cruz adds ‘context’ after Kaepernick quotes from Frederick DouglassFOX News
-
Trump defies ominous predictions with nonpartisan July 4th salute to American spiritFOX News
-
Fly off to Mars at Kennedy Space Center’s Astronaut Training ExperienceFOX News