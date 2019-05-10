Republican Justin Amash Tweets New Thread Calling for Trump's Impeachment

Despite backlash from Donald Trump and Republican leadership, Representative Justin Amash has renewed his calls for impeachment and explained why the president’s supporters are wrong about his innocence.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the Republican congressman from Michigan slammed Trump supporters for ignoring the facts of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation.

“People who say there were no underlying crimes and therefore the president could not have intended to illegally obstruct the investigation—and therefore cannot be impeached—are resting their argument on several falsehoods,” Amash wrote.

Amash added that there were “many crimes” revealed by Mueller’s two-year probe into Russian election interference and while not all of them were prosecuted they were detailed in the 448-page redacted report.

He went on to define what Trump supporters are getting wrong about obstruction of justice charges and what is meant by the phrase “high crimes and misdemeanors” when it comes to the process of removing a president.

Amash explained that obstruction of justice does not require an “underlying crime” and that while the definition of “high crimes and misdemeanors” is not explicit in the Constitution the “context implies conduct that violates the public trust.”

“They imply the president should be permitted to use any means to end what he claims to be a frivolous investigation, no matter how unreasonable his claim,” Amash wrote about Trump supporters. “In fact, the president could not have known whether every single person Mueller investigated did or did not commit any crimes.”

© Win McNamee/Getty Images

Amash became the first Republican member of Congress to call for President Trump’s impeachment. In a series of tweets over the weekend, Amash made his case for removing Trump based off the special counsel's findings. He also accused Attorney General William Barr of having “deliberately misrepresented” Mueller’s report.

“Contrary to Barr’s portrayal, Mueller’s report reveals that President Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment,” Amash wrote.

President Trump immediately seized on Amash’s comments, calling the Republican congressman a “loser” and a “total lightweight” in a series of social media posts. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that Amash was “just looking for attention” in an appearance on Fox News.

But Republican Mitt Romney came to Amash’s defense, saying the congressman had a “courageous statement” but that he came to a different conclusion on the Mueller report and impeachment.

“My own view is that Justin Amash has reached a different conclusion than I have,” Romney told CNN. “I respect him. I think it’s a courageous statement. But I believe to make a case for obstruction of justice, you just don’t have the elements that are evidenced in this document.”

