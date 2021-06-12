'A much faster pace': 12-year-old graduates from high school and college in the same week
- CDC calls Covid-19 delta variant a ‘concern’ As America bounces back to life and eases restrictions, CDC officials are now saying the Covid-19 delta variant is easily spread and causes more severe cases than other variants. NBC News
- During House probe military defends Jan. 6 actions A top Army leader is defending the Pentagon’s response to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt told a House panel Tuesday that the National Guard was delayed for hours because they had to properly prepare for the deployment. (June 15) Associated Press
- Los Angeles County marks recovery as Calif. reopens Los Angeles County officials marked California's official move to reopen after months of pandemic-related closures with thanks to frontline workers and also a note of caution that efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus continue. (June 15) Associated Press
In the same week, Mike Wimmer and his family celebrated his high school and college graduations in Concord, North Carolina. And he is just 12 years old.
Mike completed four years of school in one year – two years of high school and a two-year associate's degree. He graduated from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College on May 21 and from Concord Academy High School on May 28, where he was valedictorian.
He said his college GPA was 4.0, and his high school GPA was 5.45.
Start the day smarter. Get all the news you need in your inbox each morning.
"I'd always just went through things at a much faster pace and always had these different out-of-the-box ideas to solve problems," he told USA TODAY.
Mike started high school at age 9 and realized that with the amount of dual enrollment credits he was taking, he could finish his associate degree simultaneously. He graduated with an associate in the arts.
Though Mike was much younger than his classmates in high school and college, his mother, Melissa Wimmer, said he adjusted to the age gap easily. While she says she was worried, she credits the easy transition to his ability to make friends "with anyone and everyone."
Video: 12-year-old graduates from both high school and college in the same year (USA TODAY)
- CDC calls Covid-19 delta variant a ‘concern’ As America bounces back to life and eases restrictions, CDC officials are now saying the Covid-19 delta variant is easily spread and causes more severe cases than other variants. NBC News
- During House probe military defends Jan. 6 actions A top Army leader is defending the Pentagon’s response to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt told a House panel Tuesday that the National Guard was delayed for hours because they had to properly prepare for the deployment. (June 15) Associated Press
- Los Angeles County marks recovery as Calif. reopens Los Angeles County officials marked California's official move to reopen after months of pandemic-related closures with thanks to frontline workers and also a note of caution that efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus continue. (June 15) Associated Press
When he wasn't focused on his academics, Mike founded two companies. His first is Next Era Innovations, where he develops robotic applications and programming. His newest project is Reflect Social, in which Mike said he's solving the problem of having separate applications on separate devices. Reflect Social combines various applications onto one compatible device.
Despite fast-tracking through high school, the graduate said he is still just a kid.
"I play with Hot Wheels tracks and have Legos. Many people think that I lost my childhood or something like that. But in general, I am having the time of my life doing everything and still have that kid factor as well," Mike said.
Melissa Wimmer and her husband, Mark, said they never expected their son to accomplish all he has so young in life. They said they never pushed him but instead supported his passions.
"What we say as parents is support your child in exactly what they want to do and in their goals, their dreams, not yours or not the ones that you would like for them to do," Mark Wimmer said. "Once you find that passion, whether it be academics, sports, music, art, whatever area that is, trying to support that and get them access as much as possible."
Now Mike is weighing job offers, focusing on his companies and considering a four-year university. Until then, he's holding on to "kid-like" dreams in the future.
"Then there's say long-term goals of buying my first sports car once I turn 16, right? Because, again, I'm still just a kid," he said. "So really, I don't really put myself in a box. ... I just go with the flow and see where it takes me."
Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'A much faster pace': 12-year-old graduates from high school and college in the same week
More From USA TODAY
-
Historic excessive heat warning issued in Colorado amid record-smashing temps across Western USUSA TODAY
-
IRS launches online tool to help nonfilers get their child tax creditUSA TODAY
-
Parents of Trevor Reed, former US Marine and Russian prisoner, call for son's releaseUSA TODAY