Anne Arundel Nonprofit Donates Supplies To Keep Arts Alive

© Courtesy Of Erik Evans Paulette Carroll (left) of the Stanton Community Center shops for art supplies along with Erik Evans (middle) and Jodi Danek (right) of the Annapolis Arts District.

ANNAPOLIS, MD — With students learning from a distance, many are lacking a robust art education. The Annapolis Arts District stepped in this holiday season. The local nonprofit donated art supplies to the city's Stanton Community Center.

The arts district bought the materials on a shopping trip with Paulette Carroll, the recreation leader at Stanton. They bought canvases, paint, brushes, drawing sets, and do-it-yourself craft kits. The center will use the supplies over several winter weeks, teaching in-person and virtual art classes.

Grants from the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County and the Maryland State Arts Council, along with donations from community members, made the gift possible. The Annapolis Arts District is still accepting donations for future operations.

"With kids continuing to not be in traditional classrooms we wanted to make sure that free arts education continues in the community," Erik Evans, executive director of the Annapolis Arts District, said in a press release.

The Annapolis Arts District has supported the Stanton Community Center with supplies for a few years now. These donations helped the center's summer camps create an art display in their lobby.

The campers also used the materials to paint the Star Theatre Mural in their community. Professional artists from Future History Now helped city children with that project.

The arts district continued its partnership with the community center in fall 2020, donating two decorative bike racks.

Wine & Design also joined the season of giving. This winter, the West Street shop will offer a free Zoom painting class for up to 30 kids. The instructors will supply all the necessary materials.

Like what you're reading? Invite a friend to subscribe to free Annapolis newsletters and real-time email alerts.

RELATED:

Have a story idea? Please contact me at jacob.baumgart@patch.com with any pitches, tips or questions. Follow me on Twitter @JacobBaumgart and on Facebook @JacobBaumgartJournalist to stay up-to-date with the latest Anne Arundel County and Prince George's County news.