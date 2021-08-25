Caleb Anderson is studying aerospace engineering at Georgia Tech. He's 13 years old.
As college students across the country return to classrooms for the fall semester, Georgia Tech is welcoming a 13-year-old teen who hopes to major in aerospace engineering.
Caleb Anderson attended his first day of classes at the Georgia Institute of Technology on Monday, the university confirmed in a statement this week. Anderson started his college career as a sophomore after taking courses at Chattahoochee Technical College for advanced credits.
Anderson, the youngest student on Georgia Tech’s campus, called his first day of classes “pretty interesting” in the university’s statement. He was daunted by the size of the school’s campus, describing it as “massive.”
Start the day smarter. Get all the news you need in your inbox each morning.
“This is the kind of school I have been wanting to go to for a very long time, and I am finally here,” Anderson, who hails from Marietta, Georgia, said.
Georgia Tech shared a video of Anderson reflecting on his first day of classes at the school on Twitter.
Video: Guilford County Schools students and parents preparing for the new year (WFMY-TV Greensboro)
- Gutfeld: How can we have any confidence in our leaders? 'Gutfeld!' panel discusses the situation in Afghanistan and President Biden's response FOX News
- Louisiana hospitals ‘stretched very thin’ brace for Hurricane Ida Dr. Mark Kline, Physician-in-Chief of Children's Hospital New Orleans, tells Jonathan Capehart that his "staff is exhausted" due to a surge of children infected with Covid-19 and "the last thing in the world that we need right now is a category four storm." MSNBC
- New Israeli study offers new insight on vaccines and naturally infected Dr. Marty Makary, Johns Hopkins University Professor, discusses natural immunity with COVID on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' FOX News
University officials are not certain if Anderson is the youngest student to ever attend the school, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Anderson’s parents, Kobi and Claire Anderson, were on campus with their son for his first day.
“He’s willing to be stretched. He knows how to get back from a punch … and continues to strive,” Kobi Anderson said.
Caleb Anderson: 12-year-old Georgia boy is a sophomore in college majoring in aerospace engineering
One challenge has been paying for Anderson's education. The 13-year-old was too young to receive any Georgia merit-based educational scholarships, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
But after Anderson made headlines last year for his academic success, the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation, founded by TV personality Steve Harvey and his wife, offered to help pay for his tuition, Good Morning America reported.
Now, Anderson has a few more goals beyond graduating from Georgia Tech. He hopes to pursue a career at SpaceX, start his own company and become a positive influence for other Black teens, according to Georgia Tech’s statement.
“I want to help others that may just need nurturing and resources,” Anderson said.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caleb Anderson is studying aerospace engineering at Georgia Tech. He's 13 years old.
More From USA TODAY
-
Ida could be Category 3 or 4 at possible Louisiana landfallUSA TODAY
-
What to know about U.S. withdrawal from AfghanistanUSA TODAY
-
Study: Sugar-reduction initiative could lead to reduction of heart disease in millions across the U.S.USA TODAY