Dubai's luxury megaproject Heart of Europe is creating a huge coral reef
Off the coast of Dubai, a property developer is planning to create up to 500,000 square meters of coral reef.
Kleindienst Group, the developer behind the Heart of Europe megaresort, which forms part of a network of man-made islands called "The World," has set up The Coral Institute there, to nurse and regenerate corals.
It is using a technique known as "fragmentation," where pieces of coral are cut with a small electric saw, allowing each coral to potentially regenerate hundreds of times.
The pieces of coral will be then stored in water tanks, monitored and nursed by a team of marine biologists until they grow enough to recreate a reef.
Video: Influencer regenerates coral life at Dubai's Heart of Europe megaproject (CNN)
- Israeli court upholds ruling in kidnapping case An Israeli court on Thursday upheld a ruling to return to Italy a six-year-old boy, the sole survivor of an Italian cable car disaster who was kidnapped to Israel by his grandfather, Israel's Justice Ministry said. Gloria Tso reports. Reuters
- Afghanistan is facing the 'worst humanitarian disaster we've ever seen,' UN says Millions of Afghans are in desperate need for food and around 97% of the entire population is at risk of sinking below the poverty line, says Abdallah Al Dardari, the United Nations Development Programme's resident representative in Kabul, Afghanistan. CNBC
- UN Security Council members trade blows over Belarus Russia traded barbs with Western members of the U.N. Security Council on Thursday over a crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, with Russia's deputy U.N. envoy suggesting his European colleagues have "masochist inclinations." Jayson Albano reports. Reuters
"The Coral Institute will hold and protect the genetic stock of corals ... around the Arabian Gulf," Josef Kleindienst, the chairman of Kleindienst Group, tells CNN.
A 2018 study found that 73% of corals in the UAE have been wiped out by bleaching, largely due to climate change and human activity.
Kleindienst says that Heart of Europe's goal is to show that development and marine life can co-exist in a sustainable environment. The corals will contribute to making the site eco-friendly and they also will become a landscaping feature of the luxury hotels, 4,000 residential properties and over 50 tourist attractions at the Heart of Europe, including the iconic Floating Seahorse Villas.
Watch the video above to find out more