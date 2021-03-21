Republic readers, others donate $2.1 million to Season for Sharing to support 176 Arizona nonprofits

© AZCEND employees organizing food boxes for children and families.

Arizona nonprofits are sharing nearly $2.1 million raised during the 2020-21 Season for Sharing campaign.

Grants ranging from $7,500 to $45,000 are being distributed to 176 nonprofits that support teachers and students, aid older adults and help struggling families. The funds were donated by readers of The Arizona Republic, by the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust and others during the holiday season.

Since it began in 1993, Season for Sharing has raised and given away more than $70 million to Arizona nonprofits. Because The Republic pays 100% of administrative and promotional costs, every penny of donations goes back to the community.

A common theme among this year's 250-plus grant applicants was the need for relief related to COVID-19.

"COVID-19 has exposed more people than ever to food and housing insecurity. Those who struggled pre-pandemic are hurting even more now," said Greg Burton, executive editor of The Republic and azcentral.

"This year we are especially grateful to our subscribers and to our community for their compassion and generosity. We couldn't be happier to provide this gift to the state we love."

The majority of grantees are located in Maricopa County, but nonprofits in Pinal County, Payson, Prescott Valley, Parker and Flagstaff also benefit.

The largest grant went to the Arizona Food Bank Network, a coalition of five food banks that feeds more than 450,000 people statewide each year. Other nonprofits asked for funds to address the education gap created by remote learning requirements. For instance, School Connect will use $7,500 to refurbish laptops and distribute them to low-income students in Greater Phoenix.

The Republic has dubbed Thursday, March 25, as Thank You Thursday, a day to recognize donors and honor the work of the nonprofit community. Grant recipients will celebrate on social media with the hashtag #SFS2020. Follow along at www.facebook.com/SeasonForSharing.

Here's a look at some of the other work Season for Sharing grants will support:

Esperanca, Phoenix, $7,500: Helping seniors eat well, stay healthy

During COVID-19 lockdowns, senior adults have become isolated, and food scarcity for those in low-income areas is especially an issue, said Jeri Royce, president and CEO of Esperanca.

Esparanca buys, packages and delivers healthy produce twice monthly to 365 seniors who live in subsidized housing in South Phoenix, Glendale and Avondale. The Season for Sharing grant will help expand the service to El Mirage.

"Our vision is health equity for everyone ... there's a gap between where they are and what they need to have for a fair shot at being healthy," Royce said.

Food boxes are adapted for clients' health needs, such as diabetes, which makes a person vulnerable to the coronavirus. With some nutrition education and hand-picked ingredients, they are able to manage their condition better.

Esperanca, (pronounced es-pe-ran-sah), means "hope" in Portuguese. The group works to improve health and provide hope through disease prevention, education and treatment in Central and South America and Mozambique. It's first US-based program began in Arizona in 2000 to work with under-served Latino youth, adults and seniors.

Maricopa Community College Foundation, Tempe, $30,000: Keeping students on course

In 2019, the Foundation provided $10,000 in emergency grants for students who needed help buying food or with other basic needs. The goal of the grants is to keep students enrolled, even during hardship.

During 2020's COVID-19 lockdown, that number spiked to $300,000. When campuses closed, students lost access to on-campus food pantries, and many lost part-time jobs when restaurants shut down.

"We've got to provide some of those other supports to students, otherwise they won't be able to complete their postsecondary or educational aspirations." said CEO Brian Spicker.

The Season for Sharing grant will go toward the emergency grant fund.

"The $30,000 that Season for Sharing is giving us is so critical to our students' success," Spicker said.

The foundation was created in 1977 and since has been a main source of scholarships for students attending the community colleges in Maricopa County and now provides emergency funds to support students educational opportunity and equity.

AZCEND, Chandler, $10,000: Emergency food boxes for children, families.

AZCEND will use its grant to provide 12,000 food boxes once a month to families in the Southeast Valley. The boxes have enough supplies to feed 47,000 people.

"Around a million pounds of food was donated last year to go into those food boxes, so it's really a community-wide effort," said Trinity Donovan, CEO of AZCEND (pronounced "ascend").

Demand for the monthly food boxes has increased 20% during the pandemic, she said.

AZCEND also provides a Meals on Wheels program and works with families to prevent evictions and utility shut-offs.

The group was founded in 1966 as the Chandler Christian Community Center, an outpatient health clinic. Programs have since expanded to most of the Southeast Valley and include a resource center for families, homeless emergency lodging and a senior nutrition program.

About Season for Sharing

Season for Sharing is The Arizona Republic and azcentral's annual fundraising and grant-making initiative. Since it was founded in 1993, more than $70 million has been raised and given away to hundreds of Arizona charities. Donations are accepted year round.

Ivana Venema-Nunez covers Arizona's nonprofit community.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Republic readers, others donate $2.1 million to Season for Sharing to support 176 Arizona nonprofits