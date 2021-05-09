You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.
Woman fosters 81 infants over 34 years

Linda Owens in the San Francisco Bay Area has opened her home and her heart for babies in need. For over 34 years she has fostered 81 infants. Danya Bacchus shares her story.
Woman fosters 81 infants over 34 years

