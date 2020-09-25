You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.
This 'hero rat' saves lives by hunting landmines

Magawa, an African giant pouched rat, was given a gold medal by the British veterinary charity People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) for his work detecting undetonated landmines in Cambodia.

