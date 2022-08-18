Middle East – Palestinian children’s NGO claims Israel temporarily detained its director general

The Palestinian NGO Defense for Children (DNI), which specializes in children's rights, has denounced that Israeli forces have temporarily detained its director general, Khaled Quzmar, on Sunday for unspecified reasons.

According to the organization's Twitter account, "Quzmar is in the custody of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) while Israeli authorities are again intensifying attacks against NGOs".

Quzmar was summoned for questioning by the Shin Bet this afternoon, and was transferred to the Ofer military base. According to sources of the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, Quzmar was interrogated for two hours before being released.

"An eyewitness at the Ofer military base saw Quzmar escorted to the Shin Bet facility at around 3:20 pm. Quzmar was not allowed to be accompanied by a lawyer. We are awaiting updates," the organization adds.

Another NGO, Al Haq, has denounced that the Israeli army sent a summons by telephone "and in a threatening tone" to its director, Shawan Jabarin. It should be recalled that the NGO's offices in Ramallah (West Bank) were subjected to a military raid this week which culminated in their temporary closure "for security reasons".

"I will not change my mind, but if Israel wants to arrest me, it can surely do so as an occupying power," said Jabarin, who has offered to respond as long as the summons is sent to his lawyers.